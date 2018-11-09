Manipur Hockey greets State players

Imphal, Nov 8

Manipur Hockey has expressed happiness over the inclusion of Manipuri trio, Chinglensana, Kothajit and S Nilakanta Sharma, in the Indian Men’s Hockey team for the upcoming Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018.

While congratulating Chinglensana on being named as vice captain of the team, the association further extended best wishes to the three State players to keep up the good work and give best performance in the World Cup to bring laurels to the country and make Manipur.