IMPHAL, Mar 9: United Living Trust Delhi, has established Manipur House, a residential accommodation facility, adjacent to Vasant Kunj Fortis Hospital, for patients coming from Manipur to Delhi for treatment.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club today, the secretary of United Living Trust, Anand Wangkhem said that the trust has established Manipur House, a 15 bedded accommodation house, with the aim of eliminating the inconveniences faced by the people of Manipur when going to Delhi for treatment.

Pointing out that Manipur House was inaugurated around 18 days ago, Anand Wangkhem said that people coming for treatment to Delhi, usually stay for around 10 to 15 days, with some even staying for a period of 6 months or a year.

The average rent in Delhi charges around Rs 15,000 per month (at the minimum). It is also hard getting accommodation in the Government funded Bir Tikendrajit Bhawan as well as Manipur Bhawan, he added.

Clarifying that Manipur House is not funded by an agency nor the Government, Anand explained that the rent charge at Manipur House is Rs 100 per day, and Rs 3000 per month.

However, Manipur House was established only for patients or those coming for treatment, he added.

He stated that Sikkim Government funds a similar accommodation facility called Sikkim House near AIMS Hospital and expressed desire for the State Government to take up similar steps considering the inconveniences faced by the people of Manipur while travelling to other States.