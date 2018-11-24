Manipur in semis of Dr BC Roy Trophy

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 23 : Manipur thumped Gujarat by 3-0 goals today to cruise into the semi-finals of the National Junior Football Championship for Dr BC Roy Trophy 2018 being organised under the aegis of All India Football Federation at Railways ground, Rajkot .

Manipur which decimated Pondicherry 8-0 in the previous tie had another great day to seal a thumping 3-0 win against hosts Gujarat to book a place in the semi-finals.

Md Nusrat Alam had the opener in the 22nd minute while Phairenbam Rostam doubled the lead in the 78th minute. The last goal for Manipur was scored by Md Jakir Khan during the stoppage time.