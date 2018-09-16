Manipur Integrity and Solidarity Day to be held

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 15: National Identity Protection Council (NIPCO) president Premjit Oinam has informed the NIPCO in collaboration with various CSOs will be organising the 18th Manipur Integrity and Solidarity Day on September 28 at Imphal and various committees have been formed to ensure the success of the programme.

Speaking to media persons at NIPCO office at Keishampat Junction today, Premjit said that the mass rally which was organised as a part of the Manipur Integrity and Solidarity day in the year 2000, was the one of biggest public rallies in South East Asia.

Informing that the resolve to protect the integrity of Manipur will be strengthened in the coming event, Premjit stressed on the importance of unity among the people in light of various forces trying to destroy the State.

Only unity will bring development to the State which is home to a number of communities, he added.

Pointing out that the Framework Agreement signed between the NSCN (IM) and the Central Government has resulted in confusion and apprehension among the people, Premjit warned the Central Government against acting recklessly just to please the NSCN (IM).

Even if the ceasefire is not applicable in Manipur, NSCN (IM) has been operating with almost no restraint inside the State but the State Government is still content at remaining silent which is rather unfortunate, he alleged.

If the Framework Agreement contains any points which can harm the integrity of Manipur, it is the duty of all the communities, which have been living together in the State since time immemorial, to stand up and face the threat together.

On the other hand, Premjit informed that an observation committee has been formed in connection with the Manipur Integrity and Solidarity Day which will be held on September 28.

AMKIL president Phanjoubam Sakhi has been elected as the chairperson of the committee, while he himself is the vice chairperson, he added.

NIPCO general secretary Pebam Bishambhor has been elected as the convenor while AMKIL general secretary Kangabam Ibeyaima has been elected as the co-convenor, he conveyed and appealed to all to participate in the observation.