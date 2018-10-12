IMPHAL, Oct 11: Highlighting the 134 days long stand off at Manipur University, the Manipur International Youth Centre has written to the President, who is also the Visitor of the university, through the Governor, to bring an end to the prolonged issue of the university.

The letter mentioned that the impasse at Manipur University resulting from the demand for removal of Prof Adya Prasad Pandey from the post of VC has totally jeopardised the functioning of the university and added that never in the history of India has such a thing occurred where an academic institute was completely deadlocked for 85 days (from May 30 to August 22). It continued that normalcy resumed after signing the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between the Manipur University community and the Joint Secretary of the Union Ministry of Human Resource on August 16 in the presence of the Commissioner (Higher & Technical Education), Manipur and the Chief Minister and his Council of Ministers and the university reopened from the August 23.

However, fresh crisis flared up again after Manipur University turned into an undeclared war zone with the deployment of a large number of security forces including Central paramilitary forces apart from the State police force conducting a midnight raid on September 20 inside the university. The arrest and subsequent detention of several students and teachers has ravaged the sanctity of the academic atmosphere of the university bringing the normal functioning of the university to an abrupt halt and chaos, it stated.

Taking into account the future of thousands of students, the association urged the President to bring an end to the ongoing Manipur University impasse and to demilitarise the university.