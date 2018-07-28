Manipur Jeet Kune-Do team finish runners up

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 27 : Manipur bagged a total of 33 gold, 7 silver and 3 bronze medals to finish runners up at the Federation Cup Jeet Kune-Do Championship, held at Sher-E Kashmir Indoor Stadium, Srinagar from July 18 to 21, said a press release of Jeet Kune-Do Association of Manipur.

The name of the players who brought home medals from the said championship include:

Sub-Junior categories (Light Contact)

S Sanjita Devi (U-12, 39-41 kg) bagged a gold medal at the championship while Akoijam Omita (U-12, 41-43 kg) bagged two gold medals.

Teenison A (U-14, 46-49 kg) won a gold in the sub-junior boys event while Lanchenba N (U-12) and A Abit Singh (U-12) bagged one silver medal each at the championship.

Junior categories (Light Contact)

Ng Saniya bagged two gold medals, the first in the U-17 gold for junior girls 43-46 kg and another in the team forms event while N Rani won a gold medal in the 46-49 kg event. L Sofia also bagged two gold medals (49-52 kg, U-17 and hand forms).

In the U-17 events for junior boys, Ch Borish, P Manglemjao, L Malemnganba and S Amarjit bagged one gold medal each.

Senior categories (Light Contact)

S Kananbala Devi won three gold medals (Above 45 kg, Hand and weapon forms) while Priya Loitam (60-65 kg) got a gold and bronze in the hand forms. L Geetanjali also won a gold (65-70 kg) and a silver (hand forms).

Sh Kishan Sharma (50-55 kg), S Kenedy (65-70 kg) and L Dinesh (45-50) fetched one goal medal in the senior men events while Ch Kunjabihari (50-55 kg) and RK Rojit (65-70 kg) claimed a bronze and a silver each.

Full Contact events

M Heroba (40-45 kg) and Samananda Laishram (46-49 kg) clinched one gold medal each in the sub-junior events while K Ronaldo and G Arjun brought home a silver and a bronze medal respectively.

Ch Joychandra who took part in the Junior 45-50 kg event finished with silver medal while Kh Chingkheinganba (50-55 kg), Kh Ocean (65 kg and above) claimed one gold medal each in other junior boys events. M Loyangamba (40-455 kg) clinched three gold medals (hand forms and weapon) in the junior boys full contact events.

Sh Kishan Sharma, Ch Ningthem, AR Khanting and Mashungam claimed one gold medal each in the senior men events while Nimreiso Khodang was able to claim a silver medal.

The State team were lead by Ningshung Hungyo as team coach, Ch Ningthem as assistant team coach, S Kananbala Devi as women’s team coach and Dr M Ibomcha as technical official.