Manipur Judo Association congratulates MPSC players

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 15 : Manipur Judo Association in its press release issued today expressed happiness over the achievement of State judo players including women team who bagged runners up title at the Senior National Judo Championships, 2018 (Men and Women) held at MA Stadium , Jammu and Kashmir from March 10 to 13. Likmabam Sushila (48 kg) and H Sunibala (63 kg) of MPSC bagged one gold medal each to help State’s women team win the title.

The association congratulated Likmabam Sushila on winning the Best Judoka title at this championship, all the other participants along with A Surjit Meitei (MPSC) and Chingkheinganbi Huirem (SAI) who led the team as manager and coach. The association also expressed gratefulness to MPSC for producing outstanding players over the years.