Manipur karatekas bag 12 medals at Karate Nationals

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 25 : 10 karatekas representing Manipur in the All India Karate Championship 2018 bagged a total of 12 medals including 3 gold, 2 silver and 7 bronze medals. The 8 year old girl, Aaradhya Bindra won a gold and a silver in the kumite and kata event respectively while Pratik Dahal (5 yrs) bagged a silver and a bronze medal in the kumite and kata events respectively. Thoihenba Naorem who took part in the kata event clinched a gold medal in the 7 to 8 years competition while the third gold medal for the State was claimed by L Naoboy in the U-50 kg category kumite event.

Aryaansh Gupta (8 yrs, 20 kg), Ankit Prasad (13 yrs, 56 kg), Saurab Kumar (13 yrs, 72 kg), N Thomas (14 yrs, 49 kg), Kh Loyangamba (16 yrs, -55 kg) and S Walson (16 yrs, -61 kg) were able to claim bronze medals in the kumite events.

The State team was led by Omesh Maimom as team coach. The championship organised by Bharat Karate Academy and Seiko Kai Shito Ryu International, India under the aegis of Karate Association of India was held at Talkotra Indoor Stadium, New Delhi from June 22 to 24.