Manipur lady set to circumnavigate globe

PIB Defence

IMPHAL, Sep 12: Manipur has produced a long list of globally recognized women icons who are a constant source of inspiration to the rest of the world. Another lady joined the illustrious list which has made the country proud.

Six naval officers have embarked upon a first-of-its-kind circumnavigation of the globe by an all-women crew of the Indian Navy on September 9.

Lt Vijaya Devi of the Indian Navy who is one of the crew members is from Manipur. The team will sail to Freemantle in Western Australia, a journey expected to take 37 days on INS Tarini. Prior to their departure, the lady officers met the PM Narendra Modi who had also mentioned the team in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

One of the most inspirational sports persons in the country, Mary Kom has become a living icon of boxing in India. She has been awarded Arjuna award, Padma Shree and Padma Bhushan.

Kunjarani Devi a weightlifter delivered impressive performances in the National Championships where she won gold in multiple categories. Born and brought up in Mayang Imphal Sarita Devi had a tough childhood. Muhammad Ali was her inspiration to take up boxing as she turned professional in 2000 at the age of just 15. She is a National champion and former world champion.

Sanjita Chanu took up the sport of weightlifting at the age of 12, inspired by Kunjarani Devi’s success at the world stage. The 21-year old won India’s first gold medal at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games with a fine effort of 173 Kg. Chanu holds the promise for Indian weightlifting in the years to come. Roveinai Poumai is the first Naga lady pilot from Manipur. She hails from Poumai tribe in Manipur and currently employed with Jet Airways.

The achievements of women in society symbolises the progress of civilisation and these “super women” of Manipur are the testimonials of the fact that Manipur is indeed a precious and shining jewel of India.

As Vijaya Devi undertakes this challenging expedition the entire State and Nation wish her the very best. May these wonder women continue to bring glory to Manipur and to India through their accomplishments.