Manipur Masters Athletic Association elect its new office bearers

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 9: The Manipur Masters Athletic Association (MMAA) elected its new office bearers comprising of 17 executive committee members in an election held on April 8. The election was held by Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Manipur, in compliance of order of High Court of Manipur regarding election to the executive committee of Manipur Masters Athletic Association.

In the election held under the watchful eyes of returning officer Ksh Bikramjit, the executive members who were elected unanimously include one President, two Senior Vice President, six Vice President, one Treasurer, two Joint Secretary and four Executive Members.

The association said that a total of 145 votes were cast out of 204 members to elect the post of general secretary. S Rameshwor Singh got elected as general secretary who got 103 votes against Sh Jayentakumar Sharma who got 35 votes.

The names of the newly elected executive committee members are:

N Momon Devi as President; JS Hanglem and S Rahaman Shah as Senior Vice President; Jyotsna Potsangbam, S Nabakumar Singh, S Suneeta Devi, M Basumati Devi and Sh Thambal Sharma as Vice President; S Rameshwor Singh as Secretary; A Momon Devi and W Thabalei as Joint Secretary; S Shamungou Singh as Treasurer; Ph Tamphamani Devi, L Kunjeshwor, M Lilabati Devi and M Keshorjit Singh as Executive Members, said a press release issued by MMAA.