Sub-Junior National Football Championship

Manipur to meet Chandigarh in final

By Our Sports Reporter,

Imphal, Nov 4 : Manipur drubbed Maharashtra 7-2 while Chandigarh blanked Orissa 3-0 in today’s semi-final matches of the ongoing Sub-Junior Girl’s National Football Championship at District Sports Complex, Kodompokpi to set up the summit clash at Khuman Lampak Artificial Turf Ground on November 6.

The first semi-final match between Manipur and Maharashtra ended in a 2-2 draw in the first half which created an air of tension among the home spectators but this eased in the second half as S Linda Kom and Hemam Silky showed their scoring prowess to hand Manipur the final berth.

Sai Sankhe of Maharashtra opened the account when she found the net in the 14th minute of the match to take the lead. The lead did not last long as S Linda Kom of Manipur struck the equaliser in the 18th minute. S Linda did was at it again when she booted home the ball to score her second goal to help Manipur surge to the lead. However, Jhanvi of Maharashtra succeeded in levelling the score at 2-2. The first half was sounded with the scoreline undisturbed.

After the breather, Manipur changed gears and started the onslaught when Hemam Silky banged in her first goal in the 47th minute to give Manipur a 3-2 lead. The lead was further strengthened in the 50th minute by a well placed Linda who sent the ball crashing into the rival’s net to make the scoreline 4-2.

Hemam Silky who got a well measured pass on the edge of the penalty box controlled the ball well and fired in her second goal of the day in the 55th minute to help Manipur take a comfortable 5-2 lead.

The goal fest continued as Silky netted her third goal in the 59th minute, followed by Naorem Priyanka who struck one in the 79th minute to notch up a convincing 7-2 victory against Maharashtra and cruised into the final of the championship.

Chandigarh outclassed Orissa 3-0 in a one sided semi-final match staged at the same ground.

The second semi-final match of the day was another one sided affair with Chandigarh toying with the defence line of Orissa, scoring three goals and conceding none to register a convincing win.

Chandigarh dominated the game from the first whistle against hapless Orissa. Chandigarh’s Vishval struck the opener in the 12th minute of the match to take a 1-0 lead till the end of the first half.

Orissa tried to come back into the match with some incisive moves but all their efforts went abegging.

The second half further worsened the condition for Orissa as Chandigarh’s Vishval found a crack in the defence line and banged in a power packed shot past the custodian to extend the lead to 2-0. Chandigarh sighed off for a while to regain their strength. Thereafter, they started to stretch the defence lines with fine runs and crisp passing in the midfield trying to breach the wall.

Their efforts paid off in the 80th minute when unmarked Anju got a well directioned cross to bang in the ball into the net to hand Chandigarh a comfortable 3-0 win.