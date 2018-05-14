Manipur missed ADB bus : Kenichi

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 13: Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director Kenichi Yokoyama has conveyed that in ADB’s efforts to bring development to the capital cities of the North East region of India, Manipur has sadly missed the bus.

Kenichi Yokoyama made the statement during a meeting with media persons at Hotel Classic Grande today morning.

Speaking to media persons, he explained that ADB sanctioned huge amount of funds to bring development to various cities of the North East region of the country but sadly Manipur failed to get any such benefits as not a single proposal was received from the State.

He stated that in 2011, ADB provided huge amount of funds for development of the capitals of Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Tripura. ADB also took up specific works/projects for the development of Assam’s capital.

There was no proposal for Manipur and as such the State unfortunately missed that bus, he said but added that there is a possibility some proposals might be received by ADB from Manipur.

Pointing out that there are currently two projects under ADB in Manipur, Kenichi Yokoyama said that a proposal worth Rs 4000 crore was recently received.

Necessary steps will be taken up after reviewing the progress of the earlier works, he added.

It may be mentioned that Kenichi Yokoyama and ADB team leader cum Project Officer Anil K Motwani (Transport Specialist), both of whom left Manipur for Delhi today, met Chief Minister N Biren Singh to discuss the construction projects under ADB yesterday.

Speaking about yesterday’s meeting, Kenichi said that the Chief Minister gave proper assurance for smooth flow of the future works and fund sanction.

ADB wholeheartedly wishes to contribute for the development of Manipur and as such necessary projects will be taken up based on the proposals received, he added.

Speaking about the funding pattern of ADB, Kenichi said that a State will not have to produce any amount of funds for the works taken up under ADB.

Even though there are some difference in the funding patterns of the projects, ADB will provide around 80 percent of the expense as loans while the remaining 20 percent will be borne by the Central Government. The interest rate of the loans provided by ADB does not amount to even one percent of the fund per annum.

On the other hand, ADB engineer in-charge Y Joykumar said that for Manipur, the National Highways are monitored by the Union Ministry of Surface Transport and Highways while IVR and other roads are covered by PMGSY.

As such for a State like Manipur it is imperative for the remaining roads to be covered by funding agencies like ADB, he said.

Speaking about Imphal City ring road, Joykumar said that the tenders have been cancelled due to the huge amount of costs but the Government is mulling the possibility of letting ADB handle the project at a cost of around Rs 1114 along with rehabilitation and resettlement.

Claiming that most of the time the DPR of various projects are often submitted in a rushed manner, Kenichi Yokoyama said that it would be right to take time to prepare the DPR properly as the funds are provided by ADB and to ensure that the projects are successful.

Only those neatly detailed proposals acceptable to ADB, be it roads or any other infrastructure projects, will be selected, Kenichi added.