Manipur was never a part of India before 1949: MPCC

IMPHAL, Mar 30 : Categorically asserting that Manipur was never a part of India before 1949, ex-Chief Minister Okram Ibobi has decried that the recent controversial statement made by Chief Minister N Biren at Madhavpur Fair, Gujarat was akin to promoting Hindutva in the State and it has all the potential to distort the history of Manipur.

The way the Good Friday holiday was cancelled and the same cancellation order was revoked only exposed the BJP-led Government’s sheer arrogance, asserted Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

Speaking to media persons at Congress Bhavan here today, O Ibobi said that no one would accept N Biren’s assertion about Manipur being a part of India since the days of Lord Krishna.

Pointing out that Manipur had been an independent kingdom since 2000/3000 years back, the CLP asserted that a public leader should think twice before uttering any word in public.

One should not construe that Congress party is anti-National or anti-India when it points out the fact that Manipur had been an independent kingdom for more than 2000 years. But N Biren’s statement has all the potential to completely distort the history of Manipur. That is why every section of people has been condemning the outrageous statement.

Ibobi advised that a public leader should not take recourse to lies and falsities just to win applause and accolades. A politician should think twice before uttering a word or take an action.

With regard to cancellation of the Good Friday holiday and revocation of the same cancellation order, Ibobi asserted that 15 to 20 working days within the month of March were enough to close financial years when he was the Chief Minister.

With the supplementary budget for 2017-18 and full budget for 2018-19 already passed in February, the Government had more than enough time to complete all official works which must be completed before the closure of the financial year.

Giving holiday on Good Friday would not affect the Government works but the Government decided to cancel the holiday although it was revoked later, Ibobi said.

Such flip-flop decisions do pose a serious challenge to secularism, remarked the ex-Chief Minister.

If what Chief Minister N Biren stated at Madhavpur Fair was said by a common man, it would not have created much disturbance to the public psyche. But N Biren being the Chief Minister of the State, the same statement has serious implications, asserted ex- Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam.

The same statement can distort the history of Manipur and mislead the people of Manipur and beyond. The Chief Minister should come out with a clarification at the earliest, he demanded.

The Chief Minister’s statement was unacceptable and totally wrong. As a public leader, N Biren should have some idea about the history of Manipur.

It appears that N Biren misinterpreted the history of Manipur just to please his political boss lest he be removed from the post of Chief Minister, Gaikhangam remarked.

Congress party would not raise any objection when someone says Manipuris are Indians but it is a matter of grave concern when somebody tries to distort the history of the land, he added.

The way the Good Friday holiday was cancelled and reinstated expose the Government’s whimsical nature and sheer arrogance, said the ex-Deputy Chief Minister.

The saying, “The king can do no wrong” means a leader should be truthful and must always refrain from falsehoods and the Chief Minister needs to keep this in mind, he asserted.

“We felt frightened when Chief Minister N Biren claimed that Manipur had been a part of India since the days of Lord Krishna”, said MPCC president TN Haokip.

Many other CLP leaders and Congress MLAs were also present at the press meet.