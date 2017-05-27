Manipur did not merge with India to lose its territory : RK Anand

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 26: Naoriya Pakhanglakpa A/C former MLA, RK Anand has said that Manipur did not merge with India to lose its territory nor compromise its territorial integrity.

He made the statement today, at the inauguration ceremony of a newly constructed community hall at Langthabal Lep Mayai Leikai on which he had begun construction with help of his Local Area Development fund while he was the MLA.

Speaking at the event, RK Anand expressed concern regarding the contents of the Framework Agreement signed between the Government of India and NSCN (IM) and the refusal of the Central Government to spell out the details of the Framework Agreement.

He accused the Government of India of pampering only the NSCN (IM) while turing a blind eye to other communities.

Praising Chief Minister N Biren for his stand regarding the territorial integrity of the State, RK Anand stressed the need for the leaders and the people of the State to come together and oppose any step or decision to harm the integrity of the State.

He also spoke about the various developmental works including establishment of a water supply scheme under NLCPR at Furamakhong and improving the road conditions he took up while he was the MLA.

Share This!