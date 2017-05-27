Manipur did not merge with India to lose its territory : RK Anand
By Our Staff Reporter
IMPHAL, May 26: Naoriya Pakhanglakpa A/C former MLA, RK Anand has said that Manipur did not merge with India to lose its territory nor compromise its territorial integrity.
He made the statement today, at the inauguration ceremony of a newly constructed community hall at Langthabal Lep Mayai Leikai on which he had begun construction with help of his Local Area Development fund while he was the MLA.
Speaking at the event, RK Anand expressed concern regarding the contents of the Framework Agreement signed between the Government of India and NSCN (IM) and the refusal of the Central Government to spell out the details of the Framework Agreement.
He accused the Government of India of pampering only the NSCN (IM) while turing a blind eye to other communities.
Praising Chief Minister N Biren for his stand regarding the territorial integrity of the State, RK Anand stressed the need for the leaders and the people of the State to come together and oppose any step or decision to harm the integrity of the State.
He also spoke about the various developmental works including establishment of a water supply scheme under NLCPR at Furamakhong and improving the road conditions he took up while he was the MLA.
We don’t like to bring back or beckon the previous conflicts and turmoils occurred in Manipur. The population of Meitheis living in neighbouring state Assam and Tripura is greater than the population of Meitheis in Manipur. But they are not demanding to merge in Manipur state. Why? We feel very sorry for the past decision passed by our uneducated leaders and cheaters coming from other states for this present situation. We belong to world class citizen and can fight for our indigenous culture and rights. A good leader and good governance can solve this problem meticulously on his table. We need to prepare for an inevitable war. Good chance never comes twice an adage predicted. Let us expect good governance and solitary political platform in our country. We can fight with India politically or physically. Then, how long will you prepare for that struggle?. Before we can reach our destiny we may pass away from this beautiful earth. From the previous plans of Govt. of India and Naga leaders, we realize that they are waiting for the dead of aged leaders, is not it? A new leadership will follow after it. This is called fool people’s dream.