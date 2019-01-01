Manipur now has college offering MSc Nursing course Free Hep C care and treatment centre opened

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 31: In a first of its kind in the State, Health Minister L Jayantakumar Singh opened a treatment centre for free Hepatitis C Care & Management programme, at the office of Project HEAD, at New Checkon, Imphal East today.

With the launching of the flagship programme in the State, people can now avail the facilities for free diagnosis, treatment and medication for Hepatitis C at the office of Project HEAD.

Partners of YRGCARE (SASO, MNP+ & Care Foundation), State Government and FIND, Delhi, jointly implemented the flagship programme for Hepatitis C in the State.

Health Minister L Jayantakumar, Health and Family Welfare Director K Rajo, JNIMS Medical Superintendent Professor L Ranbir and YRGCARE Head AK Krishnan, graced the launch function of the Hepatitis C programme, which was held later at Hotel Imphal, North AOC, as the chief guest, president and guests of honour respectively.

Speaking at the event, Jayantakumar conveyed that the same facility for the flagship programme has also been initiated at Churachandpur district from today.

He went on to call for sincere efforts of all the authorities concerned in catering effective service of the programme to the people.

Asserting that an MoU for implementing the flagship programme in the State was signed between the State Government and YRGCARE in 2017, the Health Minister expressed happiness that the benefits of the said programme can now be reaped by the people of the State.

He also opined that setting separate guidelines based on the local context and working on it could be more effective in the implementation of the flagship programme although there are National guidelines for the same.

Emphasizing on the need for creating awareness on the health schemes and programmes being implemented in the State to the masses for increased effectiveness, Jayantakumar urged all concerned to do sufficient publicity regarding the newly implemented programme for Hepatitis C treatment.

He also informed that Union Minister for Health, JP Nadda, has given his consent for laying a foundation stone for construction of necessary infrastructure for National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in the State very soon.

L Jayantakumar Singh also opened the first ever MSc Nursing course at College of Nursing, Medical Directorate, Lamphel today as well.

Speaking as the chief guest at the function, the Minister said that with the opening of the MSc Nursing course, a new chapter has been added in the field of health care and its service in the State.

It is a privilege for the State to have a nursing college with MSc course, he added.

Jayantakumar Singh maintained that despite many shortfalls, the Health Department has put their efforts to open the much needed course.

It is really a good day for the Department and for the people of Manipur.

The Minister also appreciated the enthusiasm and endeavour of the Principal of the College of Nursing in the course of opening MSc course.

The Minister also gave assurance to increase the seat intake capacity of the MSc students of the college.

He also said the limited resource of the State has been utilised to the optimum for fulfilling the requirements of the public.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Director Health Services Manipur, Dr K Rajo Singh and Principal, College of Nursing, Lamphelpat Prof M Kumudini Devi as president and guest of honour respectively.

Officials from Health Department, staff and nursing students, guardians and others also attended the opening ceremony.