Manipur Olympic Association congratulates Arjuna Awardees Devendro and Bembem

Imphal, Aug 31: In a statement, the Manipur Olympic Association extended its gratitude to Laishram Devendro and Oinam Bembem for receiving the prestigious Arjuna Awards, which were conferred upon them in a function on Aug 29 at the President’s House in the national capital city.

This is a pride moment for the sportspersons of the State and its fraternity, the statement mentioned. The MOA also wished the best for the two sports stars for more success and prosperity in the future.

