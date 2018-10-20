Manipur Police celebrate raising day

DIPR/Staff Reporter

Imphal, Oct 19 (DIPR): Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that police need support and co-operation of the people to render their selfless service in the society.

He was speaking at the 127th Manipur Police Raising Day held at the Parade Ground of 1st Manipur Rifles Battalion today.

Speaking as chief guest of the function, Chief Minister N Biren said that the Government is receiving positive feedbacks from various sections of the society about the people friendly attitude of Manipur Police in the last one year and a half. With the friendly approach and co-operation of the public, police are easily tracking down criminals and anti-social elements in the State. He appealed the police personnel to render their service with a humane touch.

The Chief Minister mentioned that community policing should continue so as to promote public safety and maintain law and order to safeguard the welfare of the society. “We should make sure that police are there to protect and save the lives of the public. There is drastic transformation in the police organisation under the present Government”, he added.

He stated that Police should maintain a standard physical fitness and highest standards of professional behaviour and discipline. On the mob lynching incident which happened recently at Tharoijam, Biren stated that the Government has already approved the Manipur Protection from Mob Violence Ordinance 2018 to control such unwanted incidents in the State.

He maintained that the primary role of police is to take preventive measures from any unwanted incidents in the society. Police shouldn’t be mere spectators during bandhs, general strikes and blockades, he added.

Informing that the incident of hand-cuffing arrested MU teachers is being investigated, Biren assured that concrete measures would be taken up to avoid such unfortunate incidents in future. He also denounced the act of stealing arms from the arms kote of 2nd MR complex and selling the same arms to anti-social elements. The matter is very shameful because it exposes the degraded morality of police. He then called upon all police officers and personnel to avoid such shameful incidents in future. The Chief Minister said that the Government has been working its best level for the welfare of the VDFs and Home Guards of the State. Speaking on the occasion, DGP LM Khaute elaborately spoke on various activities and initiatives of Manipur Police in the last one year.

With the introduction of community policing, the police-public relationship has improved a lot. Mentioning that law and order situation has improved in the State, LM Khaute said that acres of poppy plantation were destroyed and illegal drugs were seized during the last one year.

He continued that around 170 arms, 8077 ammunitions and explosives were recovered.

The DGP said that Manipur Police has now a strength of around 30,000 and the State Government has been working to establish two more IRB battalions (10th and 11th Bns). During the function, the Chief Minister inspected the march past parade and distributed commendation certificates to many police officers for their outstanding contributions in different fields. Around 17 contingents including women police personnel participated in the march past. The Chief Minister also released a coffee table book and Manipur Police martyrs song.

Cabinet Ministers, MPs, MLAs, Chief Secretary and top civil and police officers also attended the function.