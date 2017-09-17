Manipur Police inter-unit football

IMPHAL, Sep 16: Imphal East District Police defeated 4th IRB 3-0 today in the first knock-out round of the Inter-Unit football tournament held in connection with the year-long 125th Manipur Police Raising Day celebration 2017.

In other matches, IW District Police edged past 2nd MR by 1-0 margin while MPTC, Pangei drubbed 7th MR 9-0. 8th MR, Leikun defeated Chandel & Tengnoupal district police by 3-1 while Thoubal & Kakching Police blanked 3rd IRB 2-0. 6th MR, Ukhrul scrapped past Ukhrul District Police by 1-0, Home Guards (V) thrashed MPTO by an overwhelming 8-0 margin. Churachandpur Police beat 1st IRB 3-1 and 2nd IRB, Naranseina defeated Bish-nupur Police by a narrow 2-1 margin.