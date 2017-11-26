Manipur Polo International Argentina outclass India A 10-5

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 25 : Argentina justified their higher handicap by comprehensively beating India A by 10-5. The match looked evenly poised in the Ist chukker with both the teams sharing honours equally but from the 2nd chukker onwards the India A team was reduced to playing ‘catch up’ game with the distance increasing with every chukker.

The 1st chukker started pretty well for the India A team with Ram Singh opening the account of the match in the 1.24th minute itself. The Argentines came up with the equalizer in the 3.04th through Juan Pablo Saravia while Martin Scortichini, the captain increased the tally to 2-1 in the 5.45th minute. The Indian captain, Col Tarsem Singh paid back the favour to level the score 2-2 in the 6.16th minute. The 1st chukker ended with the scoreline reading 2-2.

In the 3.05th minute of the 2nd chukker, Miguel Uriburu of Argentina who had a wonderful day in office scored the first of his many more goals in the match. Martin increased the tally to 4-2 with a goal towards the end of the 2nd chukker. The India A team drew a blank in this chukker but they were unlucky to miss two golden chances of scoring, one by the captain Col Tarsem and another by Majoir Narendra Singh.

The 3rd chukker was the turning point of the match for this was where the Argen-tines really got going, making it difficult for the India A team to regroup.

Just into the 0.19th minute of this round, Miguel Uriburu found the target while Juan Pablo added another two goals in the 2.11st minute and 4.10th minute.

The India A team did manage to pull one back with a goal from Ram Singh in the 3.51st minute but by then the dominance of Argentina was complete.

The 4th chukker belonged to Miguel who scored a hat-trick with goals coming in the 2.17th ,3.35th and 5th minutes, completing the rout. To the credit of the India A team, it did not give in without a fight and managed to score two more goals through Ram Singh in the 2.37th and 5.45th minute. The match ended with the scoreboard reading 10-5 in favour of Argentina.

The umpires of today’s match were Philippe Darroux from Morocco and Ben Eeley from England.

Earlier in an exhibition match held prior to the tournament match, USA defeated England 7-5. The goal scorers for USA were Nate Berube (3 goals), Kegan Walsh (2 goals) and Nick Johnson (2 goals) while for England Phil seller scored 3 goals and Robin Ormerod contributed 2 goals.

Tomorrow (Nov 26), in the 1st Ground, India B (Manipur) will clash with Morocco and in the 2nd Ground USA will take on Argentina.