Manipur Sangai Festival 2017

No entry, no news for indigenous games and adventure sports

By Our Sports Reporter

Imphal, Nov 23: There are going to be difficulties in news coverage of the indigenous games and adventure sports that are organised at the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex by the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports as part of the Manipur Sangai Festival.

This will mean people will not be getting information about the various sports items. In particular, this includes the exhibition matches of football between the Mandalay and Manipur women’s teams, sepak takraw between Thailand and Manipur, yubi laakpi, mukna, khong kangjei, thang ta, the international invitation kang tournament, muay thai and the various adventure sports.

It all started when reporters who went there to cover the news were restricted entry by security guards. The prohibition had not only created inconvenience for the reporters but also the opportunity to cover the news for the public.

Meanwhile, in the angling competition held today, Seram Jeken Meitei (Khongman Zone IV), who caught first weighing 4.77 kg won the first prize that carried a cash prize of Rs 10000. Wang-kheirakpam Ranjit (Nongmei- bung), with 4.31 kg, got the second prize of Rs 7000. Moirangthem Simond (Sagol-band Salam Leikai) received the third prize of Rs 5000 after catching 3.80 kg of fish.

Ayekpam Michael caught ngachik, in local variety, weighing 160 gram to get a consolation prize of Rs 2000 in the competition that saw the participation of 230 anglers. The second edition of the competition will be held on November 26 but there will be no prize for this event. For current card holders, the renewal fee will be Rs 100 and for new anglers, the entry fee is fixed at Rs 300. Anglers can pay the fees along with two passport photographs on November 25 between 6am and 12 noon.

In one of the cultural events, two performers from the Meitei Eenat Huilong Langlong Sindam Sanglen entertained the audience with a remarkable thang ta show.

However, reporters were barred from entry to take photographs of yubi lakpi matches.