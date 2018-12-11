Manipur sepak takraw teams advance to NSG semis

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 10 : State U-19 boys’ and girls’ teams continued to shine as they secured places in the semi-finals of the 64th National School Games in Sepak Takraw (U-19 boys and girls) held under the aegis of School Games Federation of India in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh since December 9.

Manipur boys’ team notched up an easy 21-7, 21-12 win over Telangana today in the quarter final to move into the semi-finals.

The girls on the other hand edged past Rajasthan by 2-1 sets to qualify for the last 4 round. Manipur lost the first set but held their nerves to settle the game 19-21, 21-7, 21-18.