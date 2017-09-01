Manipur Sports Climbing Assn praises Dr K Romeo

Imphal, Aug 31: The Manipur Sport Climbing Association (MASCA) congratulated Dr Kangabam Romeo Meitei for being honoured with a meritorious incentive cash award by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion of National Sports Day Celebration in Itanagar.

Dr Romeo, who is also the Vice President of the MASCA, had been honoured with the award for his initiative to promote adventure sports in the Northeast region. Dr Romeo had also achieved a brace with the recognition. First, it is the first time in the field of mountaineering to get such a meritorous cash award and second, he is the first official from Manipur to receive this award. For his contributions in the field, Dr Romeo had earlier received the Excellence Award twice from the Govt of Arunachal Pradesh.