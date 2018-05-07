Manipur State Kala Akademi Imphal invites applicants

IMPHAL, May 6 : Applications for grant of recognition by Manipur Sahitya Kala Akademy Imphal have been invited from registered cultural, literary and fine arts organisations operating within the State, conveyed a press release issued by Ng Uttam Singh, secretary Manipur State Kala Akademi.

It stated that an applicant organisation should be at least 10 years old (as on April 1) and should be an active organisation during the said period of ten years.

The application should be addressed to the secretary, Manipur State Kala Akademi, Khuman Lampak Imphal, it added.

The press release further stated that the organisation should enclose a copy of certificate of registration of the organisation, a brief description on the objectives and activities of the organisation, a copy of the Constitution of the organisation, a copy of the organisation’s office building patta/lease agreement/rent agreement of rent receipt (as the case may be), an activity report of the preceding ten years (from April 1,2018) supported and supplemented by documentary evidences such as invitation cards, newspaper clippings, photographs etc and an audited account statement for the year 2017-2018. It further stated that applications will be received by the office of the Akademi till September 3, 2018 while more details can be gathered from the office of the Akademi at Khuman Lampak Imphal.

Meanwhile, in pursuance of the resolution of Editorial Board of Half Yearly Journal of Manipur State Kala Akademi on April 28, secretary of Manipur State Kala Akademi has also invited poems, short stories and articles in English from young and enthusiastic writers (below 35 yrs of age as on April 1, 2018) for publication in the forthcoming issue of ‘Manipur Culture and Literature’ (Manipur State Kala Akademi’s half yearly journal).

It stated that the articles should based on any aspect of Manipur culture and literature and in not more than 3000 words while the articles/poems/short stories along with bio-data of the writer can be submitted to the office of the Akademi or email at [email protected] on or before June 30,2018.

The publication of the articles/poems/short stories is subject to recommendation of the same by the above mentioned Editorial Board, it said while adding that a remuneration of Rs 500 will be paid to the writers who articles/stories are published.

It added that the rate of remuneration for published poems will be Rs 300 only.