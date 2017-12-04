Manipur State League resumes, KLASA suffer first defeat

IMPHAL, Dec 3 : The 12th Manipur State League organised under the aegis of All Manipur Football Association resumed today at Mapal Kangjeibung.

The league tournament came to a grinding halt after football referees refused to conduct matches preceded by a brawl between the match officials and a team on October 10 at Mapal Kangjeibung.

Keinou Library and Sports Association (KLASA) ended their winning streak in the ninth match by conceding 0-1 to Southern Sporting Union (SSU), Singjamei today.

The match was a very competitive one with both teams trying to open up their gaol accounts. The defence lines of both teams were at their best and successfully kept all incoming threats at bay in the first half.

After the restart too, KLASA and SSU played out an evenly matched game. It was in the last minute that L Lamyanba got a cross off a corner kick which he neatly headed into the posts to give SSU a 1-0 victory against KLASA which were on their unbeaten run with 8 of the 8 wins in the previous league matches.

It was indeed a luckless day for KLASA as they missed many on goal chances which were handled with ease by enterprising goalie of SSU.

H Romesh of SSU and Th Ngouba of KLASA were yellow carded in the 10th and 89th minute of the match.