Manipur Swimming Association felicitates National and international swimmers

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 11 : Manipur Swimming Association today felicitated State swimmers who have participated and brought home medals from the 9th Asian Age Group Aquatic Championship, 2017 held at Tashkent; 35th Sub-Junior and 45th National Aquatic Aquatic Championship, 2018 held at Pune; 18th Asian Games, 2018 held at Jakarta and 15t National Masters Aquatic Aquatic Championship 2018 held in Vishakhapatnam.

The felicitation programme held at MGM Club Wangkhei Ningthem Pukhri Mapal, Imphal East was attended by Budhachandra Singh, joint secretary, Swimming Federation of India; T Thoiba Singh, Assistant Director, Coaching YAS; N Narjit Singh, vice president Manipur Swimming Association, Th Arunkumar, former secretary, Manipur Swimming Association and Th Shyamsunder Singh, president, Manipur Swimming Association as dignitaries who also honoured the officials and State swimmers.

It may be mentioned that diving coach of ASI Pune, M Kunjeshor from Manipur, was in the Indian contingent for the 18th Asian games as diving coach and K Ramananda finished 6th in 1 m springboard and 3 m springboard events. Kunjeshor also led the Indian diving team at the 9th Asian Age Group Aquatic Championship 2017 as coach and K Ramananda bagged a gold medal and a silver medal in the Synchronized 3 m springboard and individual 3 m springboard events respectively at this championship.

In the 45th Junior National Aquatic Championship 2018, Hiren Sagolshem was able to grab a bronze medal in the 50 m freestyle event while H Naoba Sharma managed a silver medal in the 35th Sub-Junior National Aquatic Championship 2018 (Group-4 boys, 50 m breaststroke event). In the 15th National Masters Aquatic Championships 2018 held at Vishakhapatnam from October 12 to 14, H Khomdon Singh (60-64 yrs) won a gold (100 m back stroke), a bronze (50 m back stroke) and a silver medal (4*50 m medley relay event).

M Subol Singh won a silver and a bronze medal in the 200 m and 400 m free style events in this championship while N Narjit Singh (60-64 years) bagged a silver (100 m freestyle), a bronze (50 m freestyle) and a silver medal (4*50 m free style relay event).

Th Arunkumar (65-69 yrs) also won three medals including a gold (200 m free style), a bronze (400 m freestyle) and a silver medal (4*50 m free style relay event). Other medallist at this championships were:

S Muhendro (65-69 yrs)- silver (50 m free style) and bronze medal (4*50 m medley relay); Ksh Mangi (70-74 yrs)- gold (100 m breaststroke), gold (50 m butterfly), silver (50 m breaststroke), 4*50 m Medley Relay and 4*50 m Free Style relay; L Lenin (40-44 yrs)- 200 m IM bronze, 50 m freestyle silver, 50 m butterfly bronze, 4*50 m free style Relay silver and 4*50 m medley relay bronze; L Gojen 100 m free style silver; Ksh Ravikumar- 50 m free style bronze; A Manbi (65-69 yrs)- 50 m free style gold, 50 m butterfly gold, 50 m backstroke silver and 100 m breaststroke bronze; Y Surjamukhi (45-49 yrs)- 100 m breaststroke gold, 100 m freestyle silver, 200 m freestyle bronze and 400m freestyle bronze; Kh Shandhyarani (60-64 yrs)- 50 m freestyle gold, 50 m butterfly gold, 50 m back stroke gold and 100 m back stroke silver and N Meena Leima- 100 m breaststroke silver.