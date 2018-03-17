Manipur Taekwondo Association announces State taekwondo team

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 16 : Manipur Taekwondo Association has announced the name of the taekwondo players who will represent Manipur in the 34th National Sub-Junior Kyorugi and 8th Poomsae Taekwondo Championship to be held at Rajaram Bhiku Pathare Stadium, Pune from March 22 to 25.

Girls team named for the championship are : Th Bhagyashree (22 kg), L Eleevia Devi (24 kg), Th Jayajecy (26 kg), N Sania Devi (28 kg), N Saina Devi (30 kg), N Rosy (34 kg), Manda Yaikhom (37 kg), Martina Wahengbam (40 kg) and S Charlie Devi (45 kg).

The team will be led by W Romabai Devi and Y Shantibala Devi as manager and coach respectively.

The boys’ team who will represent the State in the championship are : L Rohit Meitei (20 kg), S Tondonba Singh (U-23 kg), RK Liokanta (23 kg), Kh Sanatomba Singh (26 kg), A Prithiviraj (28 kg), S Rickyson Singh (30 kg), L Ranson Meitei (33 kg), K Uttam Meitei (37 kg), Kh Robert Singh (40 kg), Jackson Yensenbam (42) and T Khagemba Meitei (48 kg).

N Singhajit and Sh Rojesh Singh will lead the team as manager and coach.

Linthoi Potshangbam, Martina Wahengbam, N Rosy Chanu, A Prithiviraj, RK Liokanta Singh and Sh Pariton Meitei will take part in the Poomsae events. S Premjit will lead the poomsae team as manager while Sh Rojesh will be the team coach.