Manipur teams reach quarter finals

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 9 : Both U-19 boys and girls teams have sealed their place in the quarter final of the 64th National School Games in Sepak Takraw (U-19 boys and girls) being held under the aegis of School Games Federation of India in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

A total of 13 teams clubbed into 4 groups are taking part in the boys competition while 11 girls’ teams clubbed into 2 groups are competing for top honours.

In the Group B league matches, Manipur boys team overcame Maharashtra 21-13, 21-14 before beating Kerala 21-17, 22-20 to emerge group winners and booked a place in the quarter final. In the girls competition, Manipur qualified from Group A for the quarter final round. The local girls defeated Delhi side 21-16, 21-12 in the first group fixture before managing a 21-7, 21-14 win over Vidya Bharati. They faced Telangana in the last match and emerge victorious with 21-14, 21-5 result to assure their place in the quarter final.