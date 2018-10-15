Manipur thrash Punjab 12-4

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 14 : Jai Hind High School, Mantripukhri which is representing Manipur at the 36th Jawaharlal Nehru Sub-Junior Hockey Tournament 2018, decimated Punjab’s Guru Nanak Sahib Public School by 12-4 goals in their second tie at Shivaji Stadium, New Delhi.

The tournament being organised by Nehru Hockey Society kicked off yesterday. Manipur took off their title campaign with a 27-0 demolishing of Government High School Kalpi, Madhya Pradesh yesterday.

L Amarjit (1′, 8′, 43′), K Rohit (14′, 41′, 48′), I Rojit (12′), K Somikanta (17′), A Suresh (34′), Ricky Tonjam (49′), Shilheiba Laishram (52′) and W Manikanta (52) scored today to give Manipur a huge 12-4 win.

Manipur’s next match will be played on October 16. The State team is led by Kh Priyokumar as Manager.