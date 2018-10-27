Manipur thump Uttarakhand 2-0

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 26: Unique Medical Academy Heingang, representing Manipur defeated Uttarkhand 2 to nil in the group G Sub junior boys match of the ongoing 52nd Subroto Mukherjee Cup (Under-14) organised by Subroto Mukherjee Society at New Delhi, today.

A total of 8 groups representing 32 teams compete in the tournament which began from October 25.

The first goal of the match was scored by M Stalin in the 1st minute of the match which was followed by another goal from Sh Malemnganba in the beginning of the second half (48 minute), making the Manipur side win the game by 2 goals.

Unique Medical Academy, Heingang will take on CBSE in another match at 3.15 pm tomorrow.