Manipur to host 84th National School Games Fencing from Nov 13

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 8 : The State Youth Affairs and Sports Department is organising the Fencing event of the 84th National School Games 2018 for U-14 and U-17 boys and girls from November 13 to 17 at Indoor Stadium, Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, Imphal.

The opening ceremony of the fencing tournament will be held at Indoor Stadium, Khuman Lampak Sports Complex at 2 pm in the presence of Chief Minister, N Biren Singh; Youth Affairs and Sports Minister, Letpao Haokip; Bobby Waikhom, IAS, Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports; Sanjoy Goutam, Observer, School Games Federation of India and Armstrong Pame, IAS, Director Youth Affairs and Sports as presidium members. The tournament will see a total of 730 fencers from 19 State units across India, including hosts Manipur, take part in the boys and girls competitions.