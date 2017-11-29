Manipur trounce Jammu and Kashmir

IMPHAL, Nov 28 : The U-14 Manipur handball team which incurred a 6-10 loss to Delhi yesterday found their touch today and trounced Jammu and Kashmir 12-1 in the final league match of 63rd National School Games Handball Championhship 2017 held today at Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Though they did good in the first match today, they failed to reach quarter final as the team lost 9-10 to Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan in next match.