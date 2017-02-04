Manipur University reaccredited A grade by NAAC

IMPHAL, Feb 4: A high tea party was organised today at the VC Secretariat, Manipur University by the University authorities in order to celebrate the A grade being reaccredited by the NAAC.

The event was attended by former Vice Chancellors Professor H Tombi Singh, Professor N Bijoy Singh, Professor C Amuba Singh and Professor H Nandakumar, former Librarians Dr Ch Radheshyam Singh and Dr Th Khomdon Singh, former Registrar Th Jaichandra Singh and former Finance Officer L Manao Singh along with faculty members, staff and students of Manipur University.

MU Vice Chancellor Professor N Pandey spoke about the high academic performance of the University which was responsible for the A Grade status and also assured to revise the syllabus of undergaraduate and post graduate courses as per the need of recent advancement in scientific technology, humanities and social sciences. He further assured that various new departments including Law, Fine Arts, Defense Studies and a self financing course on Home Science would be added from the next academic year.