Manipur University to be opened from today Protest rolled back in interest of varsity : Dayaman

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 22: With the suspension of the protest led by MUSU, MUTA and MUSA demanding the removal of Manipur University VC Professor Adya Prasad Pandey from his post, the university will open as usual from tomorrow.

With the opening of the university, steps will be taken up to announce the pending result of the graduation examinations and to commence the Masters examination as well.

Speaking to media persons at MUTA office inside the university campus today, MUSU president T Dayaman informed that the decision to suspend the 85 days long shutdown and open the university has been taken following the agreement between the agitating bodies and the Government as well as in the interest of the university.

Dayaman said that following the signing of the MoA between the associations and the Government on August 16, an agreement was reached on some conditions and it was decided to open the university so as to ensure declaration of the pending examination results.

However, the university community is steadfast in its demand for removal of VC AP Pandey and will continue to take up various protest until and unless he is removed from his post, Dayaman said and appealed to the people to support the university community for bringing a positive atmosphere to the university.

Replying to a query about the numerous Deans and HoDs who resigned following the protest, the MUSU president expressed belief that all the necessary procedures will be taken up by the VC in-charge at the earliest.

It may be mentioned that MUSU locked down Manipur University Administration Block and launched various protest from May 30 demanding immediate removal of AP Pandey from the post of the university VC and to launch necessary enquiry against him.

Accusing the VC of failing to solve the students’ protest properly, MUTA and MUSA pitched in thus escalating the situation even further.

Then on August 16, the agitating bodies and the Joint Secretary of MHRD, Commissioner of Higher and Technical Education (Manipur) signed an MoA, in the presence of the Chief Minister, and came to an agreement on some conditions.

It was agreed that a two men independent enquiry committee would be formed to investigate the charges levelled against AP Pandey and to submit the report within a month. The committee is to be chaired by former Acting Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court T Nandakumar Singh with former VC of Tezpur University Professor MK Chaudhuri as member.

Following the signing of the MoA, the Registrar in-charge of the university issued an office memorandum yesterday informing that AP Pandey will be on leave during the enquiry as well as until the authority concerned takes up necessary actions based on the report of the enquiry committee.