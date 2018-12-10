Manipur Veteran TT S Ashalata clinches women’s singles title

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 9 : S Ashalata has won the women’s singles title at the 19th State Veteran Table Tennis Championship 2018 which was organised since December 7 at Indoor Stadium, DM College Campus by Manipur Veteran Table Tennis Association.

S Ashalata took control of the final match against N Sushila right from the opening set before easing to a 11-7, 11-9, 11-8 victory to win the women’s title today.

The men’s above 40 yrs singles title was claimed by Th Dharmendra today beating N Biren by 3-1 sets. Th Dharmendra who took the opening set with ease conceded the second set before making a huge return to seal the title 11-8, 9-11, 11-2, 11-5. Th Dharmendra also collected the men’s doubles title for above 40 years along with O Jameson carving out a rollercoaster 3-2 sets win over Y Surchandra and Dr Shubkanta today in the final. Dharmendra and Jameson were forced to concede the second and the fourth set but made their mind clear in the deciding set to wrap up the game 11-7, 6-11, 11-6, 8-11, 13-11 and deservingly claimed the title.

S Chandra Sharma was also able to claim the above 50 years men’s singles competition beating M Noren 11-5, 11-4, 11-5 in the final today while Ch Lokendro emerged third place winner.

G Prafullo Sharma was crowned above 65 years men’s singles champion after he pulled off a 3-1 sets (11-3, 11-13, 11-6, 11-7) win over M Rajendro in the final today while Ng Brajakumar finished third in this competition.

The closing ceremony of the three day championship was attended by Dr Th Dhabali, chairman and managing director, Babina Diagnostics and O Digendra Singh, president, Manipur Veteran Table Tennis Association as chief guest and functional president who also felicitated the winners, runners up and third place finishers of age groups and events.