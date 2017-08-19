Manipur Vision 2032

IMPHAL, Aug 18: CALL-Manipur in collaboration with District Administrations and Center for Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy (CSSEIP), Manipur University is organizing series of Public-Peoples’ Consultative Meetings for Manipur Vision 2032 based on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030 from today to August 26 in all the district headquarters. Attempts have been made to invite well-informed peoples and intellectuals, community leaders belonging to diverse communities and cross-section of societies for participation in the efforts to get people involved and share their views and perspectives in setting sustainable development goals for the State, said a statement.