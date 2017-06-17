Manipur win Triangular Cricket series

IMPHAL, Jun 16: Manipur won the U-19 Triangular series — held among Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland— by defeating Nagaland by 8 wickets today at Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima.

Manipur beat Arunachal Pradesh by 120 runs yesterday.

Today, hosts Nagaland won the toss and elected to bat first. The match was reduced to 45 overs due to bad weather. Nagaland took 108 runs and were bowled out in 32 overs.

Tahmeed, Hari and Rajdeep scored 30, 25 and 18 runs respectively. Bidash, Alfred Hmar and Johnson chipped in with 1 wicket each.

The target was revised at 49 runs in 20 overs according to Duckworth Lewis method due to rain. Karnajit scored 19 runs. Johnson and Bidash (not out) scored 19 and 9 runs respectively. Manipur achieved the target in 12.4 overs after losing two wickets. Both the wickets were claimed by Tahmeed.

Taking 4 wickets, Abdul Kasim was declared Man of the Match.