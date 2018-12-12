Manipur Youth League 2018 LYDA to lock horns with MFA for U-15 title

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 11 : LYDA will clash with MFA at 12.30 pm on December 13 in the final of the U-15 competition of the 1st Manipur Youth League, 2018 being organised by Max Sports Academy at Football Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak. SAK and MSA-A will also fight for U-13 title earlier at 10 am.

LYDA thumped UTLWO by 2-0 goals in the first semi-final of the U-15 boys competition and sealed the final berth while MFA ran riot against NMSA to notch up a huge 7-1 win in the second semi-final match of the competition.

LYDA enjoyed a slight edge in the first semi-final match of the day and goals scored each half by O Paramjit (8′) and Ch Jackson (51′) were more than enough for the team to reach final.

Th Lalit of LYDA was yellow carded by the referee in the 11th minute of this match.

Elsewhere, Th Sanamacha did the star turn for MFA in the second semi-final match as he scored four times while M Stalin, Th Lenin and S Topper managed to slot home one goal each.

MFA took off the game brightly with Th Sanamacha taking the honour to net the opener in the 9th minute before striking three more goals latter (13′, 30′, 38′). M Stalin found his name on the scoresheet when the match was 12 minutes old while Lenin and S Topper managed to beat the rivals’ keeper respectively in the 22nd and the 34th minute to give MFA a huge 7-0 lead.

The consolation goal of NMSA was grabbed by Th Thoiba in the 55th minute of the match.