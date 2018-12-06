Manipur Youth League 2018 SAK, MSA-A post emphatic wins

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 5 : SAK and MSA-A enjoyed huge wins in today’s U-13 league matches of the 1st Manipur Youth League, 2018 being organised by Max Sports Academy at Football Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak while LYDA and UTLWO emerged victorious in U-15 boys league matches.

U-13 Boys

SAK had a colourful start to their campaign thrashing MRT FC 14-0 today in their opening match and earned full points. Dijen and Rabinchandra were simply amazing as they struck 5 goals and 4 goals respectively in this one sided clash after Sanathoi opened the floodgate early in the 2nd minute and went on to slot two more goals in the 6th and the 21st minute.

Rabichandra hit the third goal for SAK in the 10th minute before striking three more goals (25′, 36′, 44′) as they found it too easy to breach MRT FC defence line today. Priyojit also had his name on the scoresheet in the 12th minute when he beat the MRT FC custodian and scored another in the 48th minute as they continued to press the lowly MRT FC. Dijen, who was the pick of the day carried on the onslaught and fired in 5 goals alone (33′, 35′, 37′, 41′, 47′) to complete the 14-0 demolition of MRT FC, which suffered a 10-1 loss to MSA-A in the opening match of the U-13 competition.

In the second U-13 league match, MSA-A continued their fine form to trounce MSA-B by 7-1 margin. Roshan shone in the match as he scored four goals including the opener (9′, 13′, 26′, 30′) while L Bikash (17′), Khupngulien (38′) and L Rahul (39′) contributed one goal apiece to hand MSA-A comfortable 7-1 victory.

The lone goal of MSA-B was struck by Samayar in the 3rd minute.

L Rahul of MSA-A was yellow carded by the referee in the 29th minute.

MSA-A will take on SAK in the next match on December 7 at 1 pm while MRT FC will play MSA at 2.30 pm

U-15 Boys

LYDA thump NMSA 2-0 to secure the second win in the Group A clash of the U-15 boys competition. Samson hit the first goal for LYDA early in the 6th minute while Dolendra doubled their lead during additional time of the first half. NMSA however failed to replied back and eventually LYDA sealed the game 2-0.

Lalit (3′) of LYDA and A Sanathoi (48′) of NMSA were yellow carded in this one sided match.

In the second Group A clash of the day, CMFA and MSA played out a 1-1 draw to share the spoils. Th Nandaraj found the breakthrough in the 36th minute and gave CMFA a 1-0 lead but Chingangbam Ramror came up with the equaliser in the 51st minute. The game ended in a 1-1 stalemate although the two teams tried hard desperately to put in the winner in the dying minutes of the match.

Elsewhere, UTLWO became the first team to earn full points in the Group B competition as they edged past MRTFC by 2-1 goals today. Monish (20′, 59′) scored both goals for UTLWO after Janggoumang of MRTFC found the opener early in the 2nd minute.

MSA will face NMSA in the next Group A league match on December 7 at 8.30 pm while LYDA will take on CMFA in the second Group A league match of the day at 10 pm. MRT FC will play MFA in the second Group B league match of the tournament latter at 11.30 am.