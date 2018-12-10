Manipur Youth League 2018 SAK to meet MSA-A in U-13 final

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 9 : SAK will be facing MSA-A in the final of the U-13 boys competition of the 1st Manipur Youth League being organised by Max Sports Academy at Football Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak since December 4.

The last league match of the U-13 staged today witnessed SAK trounce MSA-B by 5-0 goals to extend unbeaten run and sealed the final berth as league winners.

A goal by Chandraban in the 13th minute helped SAK build their confidence and it was Th Dijen who doubled their advantage with a fine strike in the 19th minute before he scored two more goals (28′, 34′). M Ajitsana also slot home once to give SAK a huge 5-0 win over MSA-B.

SAK will face second placed MSA-A in the final on December 13 at 1 pm.

Elsewhere, the semi-final line up for the U-15 boys competition completed today. Group A winners, LYDA will clash with Group B runners up UTLWO in the first semi-final match at 1 pm on December 11 while Group A winners, MFA will face Group A runners up NMSA the second semi-final at 2.30 pm.

In the last Group B league match of the U-15 tournament, MFA thrashed UTLWO by a huge 6-0 margin to emerge group leaders. T Pascal (25′, 35′) and Sanamacha (49′, 59′) were at their best today as both fetched two goals each while M Stalin (42′) and I Inunganba (Addl time) added one goal apiece.