Manipur Youth League 2018 to commence today

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 3 : The 1st Manipur Youth League 2018 organised by Max Sports Academy is set to kick off at Football Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak on December 4.

A total of seven U-15 teams clubbed into two groups and four U-13 teams will be taking part in this tournament.

The teams which will be participating in the U-13 league competition are MRTFC, MSA-A, SAK and MSA-B. The teams drawn together in Group A for U-15 competition are MSA, NMSA, CMFA and LYDA while the Group B will see MRT FC, UTLWO and MFA compete for places in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, the All Manipur Football Association has announced the names of the officials who will be conducting the said league tournament.

AMFA has named Ksh Saratchandra and Ksh Madhuchandra as referee commissioner cum referee assessor while M Roshni Devi, E Debala Devi, Ph Lanthoiba, L Rojit, Th Kiranjit Singh, Y Ibungobi and H Mahesh were named as referees. The officials are also informed to report to the secretary of Max Sports Academy on Dec 4 at the tournament venue by 10 am.