Manipuri artistes wow audience in Mexico

Imphal, Oct 24

The fifteen member Manipuri cultural troupe who are presently at Mexico for the prestigious 47th Festival International Cervantino at Mexico since October 15 has grabbed the attention of the foreign audience.

Their performances on Manipuri classical dance numbers and music wowed impressive audience at eight different places namely Alhondiga de Granditas at Alhondiga, Plaza principal, La Piedad, Auditorio Eduordo Tres Guerras Celaya, Plaza Miguel Hidalgo, Irapuato, Teatro Zaragoza, Atizapan, Merida, Centro de Convenciones at Campeche.

Today, the troupe performed at Teatro Ignacio de la Llava at Orizade. The tour will wind up with the last performance on Teatro de la Ciudad Centro de Convenciones at Contzacoalcos on October 25.

The Manipur troupe consisting of 7 female and 8 male artists is sponsored by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) New Delhi.

The Cervantino International Festival, for the first time, hosted India as the guest of honour in Mexico City from October 10-28.

The Manipur team led by N Rina Devi – an ICCR empanelled artiste who is also senior artiste of the Manipuri Jagoi Marup is performing world famous Basanta Rass, Pung, Chollom, Dhol Chollom and other Manipuri Classical dance compositions at the festival.

In this festival, altogether 125 artistes (10 groups) of India sponsored by the ICCR are taking part making this the largest ever participation from an Asian country in Latin American region, said Rajkumari Sanahanbi Devi, secretary, Manipuri Jagoi Marup.