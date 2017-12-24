Manipuri karatekas win 10 gold medals

IMPHAL, Dec 23 : Three boys and two girls from Manipur representing India bagged 11 medals in the ongoing Indo-Nepal Interna-tional Karate Championship at Eastern Railway Sport Cimplex, Kolkata.

The championship witnessed the Indian Karatekas from Manipur contributing 10 gold medals and one silver to the Indian medal bag.

Misna Sarangthem bagged a gold medal in the under 7-years individual kata event while Sewani Laiphrakpam snatched a gold medal in the under 5-years individual kata event.

In the Kumite event, Misna Sarangthem won another gold in the under 35 kg category while Sewani Laiphrakpam also won her second gold medal in the under 25 kg category.

In individual Kata event for boys, Athouba Sarangthem and Tushar Laiphrakpam bagged one gold medal each in the under 4-years category and under 6 years category respectively. Narautam Kongbrailakpam ( U-5 yr) also won a silver medal in the said event .

Narautam, Athouba and Tushar also bagged one gold medal each in the under 30 kg, 35kg and 25 kg category respectively.

In the Kata event for under 10-years, Indian team represented by Athouba , Narautam and Tushar L clinched a gold medal, adding a total of 10 gold medals to the Indian gold tally.

The Manipuri Karateka team is lead by Kh Sanjit Singh who is also a referee at the championship. L Mohen, K Suraj and S Hemanta from Manipur are also taking part in the event as officials. Athouba , Narautam and Tushar are all students of St Joseph School while Misna Sarangthem and Sewani Laiphrakpam are students of Little Flower School and Heritage Convent respectively.