Manipuri man found dead at Cachar

One Manipuri man was found dead in a mysterious circumstances along SilcharImphal road near Sribar junction, reports our correspondent. The deceased has been identified as one Laishram Biswajit of Sribar Konthou Leikai. According to a source, Biswajit was working in Imphal. He had booked a ticket from Western Travels to go home afterwhich he boarded a cruiser bearing registration number AS-11AC5076 was travelling.

Biswajit had reportedly called up his family members at around 8 pm and informed that he had reached Fulertal. After that, he could not be reached. Since Biswajit did not reached home at the expected time, his family members went to search in and around the area. Later, the family members found his dead body near Sribar Konthou Leikai junction. Biswajit’s body was said to have severely injured. The body bore marks of some weapon.

Soon after the dead body was discovered, locals blocked Imphal-Silchar road and demanded to pull up the culprit(s). Lakhipur police team led by SDPO Jyoti Ranjan Nath and OC Naba Kanta Borah reached the crime scene site. After SDPO Jyoti Ranjan Nath and OC Naba Kanta Borah assured to initiate necessary steps at the earliest, the blockade was withdrawn. After the post mortem was conducted, the family members claimed the deceased body. According to information culled from the spot, driver of the vehicle in which Biswajit travelled from Imphal has disappeared all of a sudden. It has been suspected that the driver is involved in the alleged murder of Biswajit.