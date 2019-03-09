Manipuri writer Sarita Devi from Tripura takes part in All India Women Writers’ meet

Our Correspondent

IMPHAL, Mar 9: Konjengbam Sarita Devi, a resident of Tripura of Meitei origin participated in the “All India Women Writers’ meet” organized by Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi in connection with “International Women’s Day” at Sahitya Akademi Conference Hall, New Delhi yesterday, reports our correspondent.

All India Women Writers’ meet saw participation from eminent women writers from across the country while Konjengbam Sarita Devi, Anamika Bora and Binita Goyary took part in the meet representing Manipuri, Assamese and Boro writers from North East State.

The event began with K Sreenivasaro, Secretary Sahitya Akademi delivering the welcome speech and extended warm welcome to the participants while eminent hindi writer, Mridula Garg delivered the inaugural address followed by keynote address from eminent english scholar, Sukrita Paul Kumar.

This was followed by “Short Story Reading” in the first session chaired by Sivasankari during which Anamika Bora read out short stories in Assamese.

In the second session, “Poet Meet” was held which was chaired by Yashodhara Mishra during which Konjengbam Sarita Devi recited Manipuri poems.

Similarly, in the third session, a “Poet Meet” was held which was chaired by Lakshmi Kannan during which Binita Goyary read out poems in Boro language.