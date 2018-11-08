MANITEX 2018-Power Loom Day Event proceeds sans pre-designated chief guest, president

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 7: Even though the State Government heavily advertised MANITEX 2018 and even organised a cycle rally to promote as well as spread awareness about the event which is regarded as the first ever textile festival of the State, it all seemed to be just a hype as the Minister concerned as well as another dignitary decided to be absent from the Power Loom Day which was organised as a part of the event today at Manipur Trade and Expo Centre, Lamboikhongnangkhong.

Today’s event was planned with great pomp and glamour however, Commerce and Industries Th Biswajit and MIDA vice chairman MLA Oinam Lukhoi, who were supposed to grace the event as the chief guest and president respectively failed to turn up at the venue.

As such, Additional Chief Secretary Suhel Akhtar had to step in as the chief guest with Principal Secretary (Textiles, Commerce & Industries) P Vaiphei and Director of Handlooms and Textile Lamlee Kamei as the presidium members for the event to continue.

During the event, discussions on the idea of power loom, its advantages and disadvantages, its target audience etc were held.

After the discussion programme, power looms were distributed to 41 pre selected beneficiaries as a trial.

MANITEX is not just aimed at selling textile products but is also aimed at spreading awareness about the scope of various technological advancements in handloom and textile industry.

A machine called Mini Ring Frame, imported from Coimbatore was also displayed at the venue.

The machine, which can process 32 threads at once, can power itself with solar energy when there is no electricity. A digital printing machine imported from China which can be used to print designs on clothes, was also displayed at the event.

The expo had two other power looms on display as well.