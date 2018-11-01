MANITEX cycle rally today

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 31 : A cycle rally will be flagged off tomorrow to spread awareness about the coming Manipur International Textiles Expo (MANITEX) 2018.

Speaking to media persons at Lamphelpat today, Handlooms and Textiles Director K Lamlee Kamei said that the cycle rally carrying message about the first textiles festival of the State, will be flagged off from Moirang and Kakching, before concluding at Urban Haat, Nilakuthi.

The cycle rally will spread awareness about the need to conserve and promote the handloom and handicraft of the State, he added.

The cycle rally from Moirang will pass Keishampat, Wahengbam Leikai, Nagamapal, Khoyathong, Thangmeiband Assembly road and Chingmeirong before concluding at Urban Haat while the cycle rally from Kakching will pass Moirangkhom, Keishamthong, Keishampat and then proceed to the same route as the previous rally before concluding at the same destination.

Informing that many MLAs, Ministers as well as the Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly will participate in encouraging the participants, he continued that Minister Biswajit will welcome the participants at Urban Haat before releasing a booklet regarding MANITEX 2018, which will begin from November 5 for a period of 11 days.

A fashion week will also be held during the festival, he said and appealed to all to attend the festival.