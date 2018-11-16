MANITEX draws to a close Speaker hardsells local handloom products

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 15: Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker Y Khemchand Singh has urged all the State Government Departments to start utilizing handloom and textiles products of the State so that weavers and artisans in the State can find adequate platform for marketing their products.

He also assured that he will endorse any proposals raised in the State Legislative Assembly for development and promotion of handloom and textiles sector in the State

The Speaker was speaking as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the Manipur International Textile Expo (MANITEX) 2018 held today at Manipur Trade and Expo Centre, Lamboi Khongnangkhong, Imphal West since November 5.

Maintaining that handloom and textile sector has been a major source of income generation in the State, he pointed out that Manipuri womenfolk have been engaging in the weaving occupation since time immemorial and relying on the occupation for livelihood.

He remarked that the State Government’s endeavour to promote the said sector is laudable and added that the fulfilment of the endeavour needs strong political will.

Delivering presidential speech at the function, Manipur Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation (MHHDC) Limited Chairman S Rajen asked all the beneficiaries of looms and accessories distributed free of cost during the MANITEX 2018 to utilize the equipment and reap ample benefits. He stated that the objective of distributing looms and accessories free of cost was to promote handloom and textile sector in the State and make the common people, particularly womenfolk self-reliant.

He expressed gratitude to all concerned for their cooperation in making MANITEX 2018 a grand success and further mooted collective efforts of all concerned to organize next year’s edition of the expo in a bigger way.

The closing ceremony was also attended by Principal Secretary (Textiles, Commerce and Industry) P Vaiphei as the guest of honour.

Many designers and people from different walks of life who made significant contributions in organising the international handloom expo were also honoured by presenting certificates of appreciation during the function.