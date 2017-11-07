Manorama, Sonali finish top two in road criterium

By Our Sports Reporter

Imphal, Nov 6 : Railways cyclist Manorama and Mayanglambam Sonali Chanu finished first and second in the 27 km road criterium event of the National Women Championship 2017 on November 5.

The cycling event was organised by Cycling Federation of India held at JNL Stadium, New Delhi under the theme “Paddle for better tomorrow”.

Manorama who grew up in Manipur, beat her nearest competitor Sonali, who won a gold medal in the Senior Road Cycling Championship recently held at Kerala, in a close fight while a cyclist from Kerala finished third.

Sonali, a resident of Kakching Wairi also bagged a gold and a silver medal in the recently held 22nd National Road Cycling Championship held at Jamakhandi in the women elite criterium and junior master’s events.