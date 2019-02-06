MANPAC gears up for extensive protest

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 5: Denoun-cing the Central Govern- ment’s the attempt to pass the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 in the Rajya Sabha, the Manipur People Against Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 (MANPAC) has ann-ounced that protest demon- strations will be held throughout the State from tomorrow, until and unless the CAB is withdrawn.

Speaking to media persons at JCILPS office today, MANPAC co-convenor Amu Kamei strongly condemned the attempt by the Central Government to pass the controversial Bill in the Rajya Sabha and added that starting from tomorrow, people from both the hills and the valley will begin taking out protest demonstration along the National Highways, Leikais and roads until and unless the Bill is withdrawn.

As a part of the second phase of the protest, he appealed to all the prominent personalities like international awardees, National awardees, sports awardees, film awardees, University scholars etc to take the protest to the streets.

Appealing to students and employees to join the protest as well, Amu Kamei appealed to all, irrespective of caste or creed to come out in protest against the Bill.

He then explained that if the Central Government fails to listen to the voice of the people, the protest will be carried out indefinitely.

Pointing out that the Governments of Assam, Mizoram and Nagaland have already made their stand clear against the CAB, Amu Kamei said that MANPAC and the people are not pleased with the pathetic attempt of the State Government to press for insertion of a specific clause in the CAB for protection of the indigenous people.

Urging the BJP-led State Government to act in line with the sentiments of the people, he demanded the Ministers and MLAs to step down from their posts if they fail to get the Bill withdrawn.

Warning that the people will turn against the Government if the Bill is not withdrawn, he urged the Opposition parties to do their part properly as well.

MANPAC also lauded the protest by the Opposition party demanding withdrawal of the CAB, he added.

Amu Kamei, who is also the president of Zeliangrong Union (Manipur, Assam Nagaland), said that necessary information has been relayed to all the other North East States.

He further informed that he will go to the said States and as a continuation of the conference of the Indigenes Peoples North East Platform (of which he is a member), various protests against the CAB will be planned.

He continued that the protest against the CAB is fully supported and carried out at the Zeliangrong areas of Keishamthong, Mahabali, Kakhulong etc but lamented that people from Haokip Veng, Khongsai Veng, Maring Lane, Paomai Colony and Tangkhul Avenue are not often seen taking part in such protest.

He then appealed to all to take part in the protest for the sake of the State’s future and for the future of its people and warned that if one fails to take action right now, there will be no more Manipur in the future.

Alleging that the passing of the CAB in the Lok Sabha on January 8 is like administering a slow poison to the people of the North East region, Amu Kamei said that when the illegal migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan begin to flood the region, the indigenous people will be wiped out.

Sometimes, situation becomes so dire that one becomes ready to sacrifice oneself for the future of his or her children, and the same is true for the NE region today, he added.

Appealing to the people of both the hills and the valley to unite and launch protest until and unless the Bill is withdrawn, Amu Kamei said that if the CAB gets passed in the Rajya Sabha, the NE region and the State will be doomed.

He then alleged that the claims made by the Union Home Minister concerning the Bill as being harmless is highly doubtful.

The CAB violates the the very principle of secularism, he added. Amu Kamei explained that the Bill, which specifically makes mention of only Christian, Hindu, Sikh and Jain, while omitting the Muslims, is totally against secularism.

If the crores and crores of illegal migrants from the three big countries flood the region, a small State like Manipur will crumble. The illegal migrants will not come and go but instead they will make Manipur their home thereby gradually wiping out the indigenous people of Manipur, he said.

MANPAC co-convenors Khuraijam Athouba, Chandra Haomei and Abdullah Phundreimayum were also present during the meet.