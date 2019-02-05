MANPAC salutes Syam

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 4: A day after internationally acclaimed filmmaker Aribam Syam Sharma announced to return the Padmashri Award (which was conferred to him by the Indian Government in recognition to his activities for promotion of Manipuri culture and as a renowned philosopher, office bearers and members of Manipur People Against Citizenship Amendment Bill (MANPAC) honoured the renowed per-sonality at his residence at Thangmeiband by gifting a shawl, for his daring decision to return back the prestigious award in protest against the CAB 2016.

Convener of MANPAC Yumnam Dilipkumar, co-convenor Ningthouja Lan- cha, co-convenor Amu Kamei, president of ZU (Assam, Nagaland , Manipur), leaders of Kabui Mothers’ Association, UCM, AMUCO, IPSA, CIRCA and many other organizations were also present during the meet.

They sought blessing from the veteran filmmaker and also appealed to all other senior citizens of the State to give precious advices and guidance in the fight against the Bill,

The MANPAC leaders also asked the national awardees of the State in different fields to follow the footsteps of Aribam Syam Sharma and return back their awards.

Speaking to media persons, Aribam Syam Sharma questioned the rationality of the demand for insertion of a clause for protection of the State from the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016 instead of demanding withdrawal of the Bill.

The 83 year old veteran filmmaker said that even though he is not a political expert, he knows that Manipur and the North East region as whole, will be in danger if the CAB is passed in the Rajya Sabha and becomes an Act.

The people of the entire NE know all the possible negative impacts of the Bill and the people of the region, Manipur in particular, must think of their future.

He also asked how a clause can be inserted in a Bill to protect the State, when it has been already passed in the Lok Sabha.

Asking what clause will be inserted for the protection of the State, Aribam Syam Sharma alleged that the State Government is not taking the matter seriously even though the Chief Ministers of the neighbouring States, which are protected under Article 371 (A), are openly opposing the Bill.

He also indicated that the BJP led Government will surely put all efforts to pass the Bill as seen clearly from the President’s speech assuring passage of the CAB in the Parliament and the statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in West Bengal regarding CAB.

The veteran film maker continued that irrespective of age, all sections of people should come out and unite to fight against the Bill which might wipe out the indigenous people.

He also said that he is looking forward for a proper channel to return back the award and that he is looking forward to hand over the award to the Governor or the Chief Secretary or by going directly to New Delhi.